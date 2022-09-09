Baron Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after buying an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after buying an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after buying an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after acquiring an additional 947,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,969 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,348,251 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.46.

