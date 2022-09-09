Baron Financial Group LLC Has $10.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,773. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

