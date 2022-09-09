Baron Financial Group LLC Sells 64 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Baron Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.6% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $454.48. The stock had a trading volume of 58,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,257. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.77. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

