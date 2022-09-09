Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires 6,315 Shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.79% of Athlon Acquisition worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,157,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 320,840 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 208,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 1,279.3% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,100,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,282 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athlon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWET remained flat at $9.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 43,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,124. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Athlon Acquisition Profile

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

