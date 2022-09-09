Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 250,050 Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 250,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REVH. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 989,557 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 497.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 694,079 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,641,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,435,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ REVH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. 497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,911. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

