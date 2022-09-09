Basso Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

Basso Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,108 shares during the period. Ventoux CCM Acquisition accounts for about 0.8% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.80% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,202,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 395,815 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 750,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 109,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VTAQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,363. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Profile

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors in North America.

