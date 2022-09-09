Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.90% of VMG Consumer Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $793,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get VMG Consumer Acquisition alerts:

VMG Consumer Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMGA remained flat at $9.93 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Profile

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMG Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMG Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.