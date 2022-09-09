Bausch Health Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 68,278 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 300% compared to the average daily volume of 17,058 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,863 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $16,568,000. BloombergSen Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,905,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $12,752,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of NYSE BHC traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 800,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,554,653. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Bausch Health Companies

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHC. Truist Financial cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

