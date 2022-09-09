BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $167.63

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.63 ($2.03) and traded as high as GBX 170.60 ($2.06). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 169.20 ($2.04), with a volume of 1,028,470 shares.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 167.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 168.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,095.00.

Get BBGI Global Infrastructure alerts:

BBGI Global Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 3.74 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.67. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 91.63%.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.