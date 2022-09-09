Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.64

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 48691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.35 to C$2.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Bear Creek Mining Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.87 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Further Reading

