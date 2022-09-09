Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €60.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 15th.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of HFG opened at €25.30 ($25.82) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 27.64. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €23.03 ($23.50) and a 52-week high of €97.50 ($99.49).

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

