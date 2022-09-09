Berenberg Bank Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €710.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($724.49) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €730.00 ($744.90) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($714.29) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a €825.00 ($841.84) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €710.00 ($724.49) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MC stock opened at €643.50 ($656.63) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €649.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €620.45. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($265.87).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.