Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock Position Raised by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,473,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 88,072 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group makes up about 2.0% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $143,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,168,000 after buying an additional 2,665,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 436.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,083,000 after buying an additional 1,313,231 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 882,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,078,000 after buying an additional 543,922 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,006,000 after buying an additional 415,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

NYSE:BERY opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.56.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

