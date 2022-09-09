Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 243 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 243 ($2.94). Approximately 4,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 100,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.02).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Big Technologies in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Big Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £699.55 million and a P/E ratio of 5,875.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 251.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 259.85.

Insider Activity

About Big Technologies

In other Big Technologies news, insider Daren John Morris purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £92,000 ($111,164.81).

(Get Rating)

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time tracking monitoring.

