Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Benchmark

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Benchmark from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Trading Down 15.0 %

BILI stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. Bilibili has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($4.21). The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Bilibili by 389.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Bilibili by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 709,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,936,000 after acquiring an additional 144,869 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.