Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Benchmark

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Benchmark from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.48% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.03.
Bilibili Trading Down 15.0 %
BILI stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. Bilibili has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Bilibili by 389.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Bilibili by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 709,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,936,000 after acquiring an additional 144,869 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
