Bilibili Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 26,518 call options on the company. This is an increase of 40% compared to the typical volume of 18,896 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. abrdn plc lifted its position in Bilibili by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Bilibili by 389.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after buying an additional 51,166 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 709,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after buying an additional 144,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 286,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,734. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($4.21). The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILI. CLSA decreased their price target on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.03.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

