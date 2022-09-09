Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $547.50 million-$562.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $552.13 million.

NYSE BVS traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $8.11. 102,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,236. The company has a market cap of $628.13 million, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 2.11. Bioventus has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Bioventus by 267.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bioventus by 21.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bioventus by 18.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 80,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bioventus by 124.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 77,043 shares during the last quarter. 44.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

