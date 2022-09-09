Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) President Shane Torchiana Sells 29,962 Shares

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) President Shane Torchiana sold 29,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $12,883.66. Following the transaction, the president now owns 3,294,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,641.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shane Torchiana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Shane Torchiana sold 40,747 shares of Bird Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $22,818.32.

NYSE:BRDS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.46. 35,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149,347. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. Bird Global Inc has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

Bird Global ( NYSE:BRDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts forecast that Bird Global Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Accel Leaders Fund II Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth about $6,907,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth about $23,356,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

