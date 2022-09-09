Bismuth Price Tops $0.0478 (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $294.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bismuth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat.On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms.By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

