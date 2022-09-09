Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $73.31 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $140.25 million and approximately $73.31 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for approximately $11.49 or 0.00054237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

