BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Hits $0.0626 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 50.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $363,483.15 and $114.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00095033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00074800 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00032868 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000275 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002544 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 6,017,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,806,145 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

