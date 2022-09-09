Bitspawn (SPWN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $324,732.33

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Bitspawn has a total market cap of $324,732.33 and approximately $3,140.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitspawn coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.00398827 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002340 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00798125 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015437 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020407 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000301 BTC.
About Bitspawn
Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn.
