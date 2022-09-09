Bob’s Repair Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $398,508.56 and approximately $1,269.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,217.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00064871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00068560 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005569 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00077323 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

