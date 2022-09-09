Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Trading 1.3% Higher

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. 4,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 9,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bogota Financial from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $156.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Bogota Financial ( NASDAQ:BSBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bogota Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

