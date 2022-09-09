BOLT Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (BOLT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, BOLT has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $83,745.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,248.36 or 1.00028847 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036684 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global. BOLT’s official website is bolt.global.

Buying and Selling BOLT

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.