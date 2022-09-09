Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAH. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.7 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $96.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average is $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $99.32. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,825 shares of company stock worth $15,847,653 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

