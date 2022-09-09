Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

BYDGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$188.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $134.57 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $214.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.97.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

