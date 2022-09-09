Braemar Hotels & Resorts to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHRGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.9 %

BHR stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $365.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53.

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 255.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,063 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 416,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 274,198 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 185.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 415,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 164.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 239,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

