Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Myles Kleeger Sells 10,000 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Myles Kleeger sold 25,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,897 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $502,242.73.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $422,300.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Myles Kleeger sold 4,103 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $189,230.36.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $631,800.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $325,800.00.

Braze Stock Performance

BRZE stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.34. The company had a trading volume of 405,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,729. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Braze by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 267,238 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Braze by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after acquiring an additional 298,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

