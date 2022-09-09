Bridgefront Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 143.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $965,000. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Workday by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,354 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,375,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,525,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $169.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

