Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,592,000 after buying an additional 788,670 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,635.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of EPRT opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $32.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 113.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPRT. Citigroup increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

