Bridgefront Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 136.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 0.9% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 400,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,002,000 after buying an additional 36,018 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $88.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.26. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $151.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.