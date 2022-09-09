Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bridgefront Capital LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 64.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $119.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $349.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.34 and its 200 day moving average is $123.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

