Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,433 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Tripadvisor makes up about 1.2% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 64.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 34.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,997 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Tripadvisor stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -106.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Tripadvisor Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

