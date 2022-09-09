Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases 3,005 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $50.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

