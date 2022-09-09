Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $502,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after buying an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,776,000 after buying an additional 711,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,143,000 after buying an additional 6,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,845,000 after buying an additional 409,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,255,000 after buying an additional 269,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of MPW stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $24.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Articles

