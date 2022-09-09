Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $554,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.7% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after buying an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 180,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 412,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 85,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $267.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.