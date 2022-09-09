Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.76-$2.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.50 billion-$30.50 billion.

Bridgestone Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BRDCY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.23. 147,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,397. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bridgestone from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

