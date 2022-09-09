Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 249,645 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,123,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,645 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $509,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Truadvice LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $407.92. 122,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,800,647. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $404.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.37. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

