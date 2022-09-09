Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 1,140,479 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17,497.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,146,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140,479 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $94,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.80. The stock had a trading volume of 430,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,624,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.79. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

