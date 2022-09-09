Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 2,277,541 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277,541 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up 0.8% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $198,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $266,519,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,840 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 181.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,548 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 46.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,550,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 32.2% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,042,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,698,000 after acquiring an additional 984,407 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. HSBC raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 164,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,674,355. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.61. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $107.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

