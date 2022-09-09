Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.04 Billion Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,823,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634,471 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 4.2% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.28% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,042,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 367,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,373,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,665,000 after buying an additional 57,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.29. 119,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

