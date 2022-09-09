Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,604 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.23% of Constellation Brands worth $101,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.40. 9,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,365. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

