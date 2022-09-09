Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,107,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180,399 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.5% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.57% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $380,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after acquiring an additional 97,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $251,397,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.67. The stock had a trading volume of 113,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,815. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

