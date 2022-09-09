Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $65.61 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 644,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 79,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,355,000 after purchasing an additional 710,262 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.70. 11,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,492. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

