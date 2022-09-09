Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

