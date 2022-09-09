Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Earns Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $700.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $511.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom will post 34.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

