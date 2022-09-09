Brokerages Set ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Price Target at $57.67

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg bought 6,330 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,959.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter worth $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 353.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,389 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 24.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 19.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

