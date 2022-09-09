Brokerages Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) PT at $75.36

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.36.

BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,137,000 after purchasing an additional 143,418 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $55.09 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average of $58.49.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

