Brokerages Set CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) PT at $105.25

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.25.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTGLY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CD Projekt from 85.00 to 75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CD Projekt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.
CD Projekt Price Performance
CD Projekt stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $13.65.
CD Projekt Dividend Announcement
CD Projekt Company Profile
CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CD Projekt (OTGLY)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.