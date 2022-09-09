Brokerages Set CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) PT at $105.25

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTGLY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CD Projekt from 85.00 to 75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CD Projekt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CD Projekt stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

